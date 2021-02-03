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And Then They Came For Vaccine Truth - SGTreport Interview of Kerri Rivera (2019 March)
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213 views • February 03, 2021
SGTreport
Published on Mar 10, 2019
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The attack on truth has now moved to vaccines with an all out assault by the mainstream mockingbird "news" media, top search results today are yielding headlines such as "I Love Vaccines" and 'Ron Paul is Wrong: Vaccines Are No Threat To Liberty'. They will soon move to make vaccination mandatory nationally. Kerri Rivera joins me to discuss.
Please consider supporting SGT Report on Patreon with a monthly contribution: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=5104183
For REAL news 24/7:
http://sgtreport.com/
http://thephaser.com/
http://thelibertymill.com/
Published on Mar 10, 2019
Purchase The Best Flashlight On The Market! Click Here!
http://www.patriotflashlight.com
Use Promo Code SGT20 for 20% OFF
The attack on truth has now moved to vaccines with an all out assault by the mainstream mockingbird "news" media, top search results today are yielding headlines such as "I Love Vaccines" and 'Ron Paul is Wrong: Vaccines Are No Threat To Liberty'. They will soon move to make vaccination mandatory nationally. Kerri Rivera joins me to discuss.
Please consider supporting SGT Report on Patreon with a monthly contribution: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=5104183
For REAL news 24/7:
http://sgtreport.com/
http://thephaser.com/
http://thelibertymill.com/
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