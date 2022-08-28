LOW TIER WAR THUNDER SPECIAL -------WARNING: SEALS WILL BE CLUBBED!

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I logged in last night and Birch had just cleaned up with 12 kills at 1.7 BR and a 1st place. So I challenged her to a best of 3, She won. The last game I do not show, we got stomped, I did best her at 4th while she had 7th. No Chat just the 2 games.