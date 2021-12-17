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34.あのSAMURAIDoctor＝Dr宗像を観たいリクエスト多数&大活躍中の侍達
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86 views • December 17, 2021
Dr宗像久雄の貴重映像を観たいとのリクエストが多数あり(zoom参加された方々からも)本来ならアップしない決まりだったが本番の４時間３０分全部ではなく２時間３０分ほどのみ解禁💣😘
ママエンジェルスと平山秀吉と西村直樹とmiwCHの主催イベントにもDr宗像はご出演:
https://mama-angels.com/12-12%EF%BC%88%E5%9C%9F%EF%BC%89%E5%AE%97%E5%83%8F%E4%B9%85%E7%94%B7x%E4%B8%8E%E5%9B%BD%E7%A7%80%E8%A1%8Cx%E3%83%9E%E3%83%9E%E3%82%A8%E3%83%B3%E3%82%B8%E3%82%A7%E3%83%AB%E3%82%B9%E3%82%B3/
https://team266million12122020.peatix.com/
Dr宗像との思い出話や思う事、何でもいいからコメントしてちょw
Dr宗ちゃんもお空からこれを観ているでしょう🌈🌈👼
**なお、毎日のように新情報を最新動画か前動画の公開コメントにて紹介中なのでみてみてちょw
ママエンジェルスと平山秀吉と西村直樹とmiwCHの主催イベントにもDr宗像はご出演:
https://mama-angels.com/12-12%EF%BC%88%E5%9C%9F%EF%BC%89%E5%AE%97%E5%83%8F%E4%B9%85%E7%94%B7x%E4%B8%8E%E5%9B%BD%E7%A7%80%E8%A1%8Cx%E3%83%9E%E3%83%9E%E3%82%A8%E3%83%B3%E3%82%B8%E3%82%A7%E3%83%AB%E3%82%B9%E3%82%B3/
https://team266million12122020.peatix.com/
Dr宗像との思い出話や思う事、何でもいいからコメントしてちょw
Dr宗ちゃんもお空からこれを観ているでしょう🌈🌈👼
**なお、毎日のように新情報を最新動画か前動画の公開コメントにて紹介中なのでみてみてちょw
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