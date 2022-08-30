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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 29, 2022
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196 views • August 30, 2022

▪️The Russian Armed Forces launched several missile strikes on the location of the Kraken nationalist battalion in the vicinity of the Kharkiv regional council building.

▪️Artillery duels continue in Zaporizhzhia Region: Russian forces hit enemy emplacements in Nikopol, Marhanets’ and Chervonohryhorivka in response to shelling of Zaporizhzhia NPP and Energodar.

▪️In the Kryvyi Rih-Mykolaiv direction, Ukrainian units attempted a massive offensive in several sections of the front.

▪️In the Vysokopillya sector, the AFU attacked Ol’hyne and Vysokopillya, attempting to block the Russian Armed Forces in the populated areas, but Russian heavy artillery fire disrupted the Ukrainian troops’ plans.

▪️In the Andriivka sector, the AFU managed to break through the DPR People’s Militia defences, advance several kilometres towards the village of Sukhyi Stavok and occupy the locality. At the same time, the AFU advanced towards Lozove with at least 10 military vehicles.

▪️In the Snihurivka direction the enemy attempted to counterattack in the direction of Blahodatne but retreated after suffering losses in personnel and equipment.

▪️The AFU launched an offensive from the Posad-Pokrovs'ke direction, but the Russian Armed Forces managed to discern the Ukrainian troops' plan and covered them with artillery. The AFU lost several Su-25 attack aircraft, more than five IFVs, and about five tanks.

▪️After a massive artillery barrage, the AFU, with at least 100 personnel and 20 armoured vehicles, temporarily occupied Pravdyne, but later the village was liberated by Russian forces.

▪️The AFU made an attempt to advance to Oleksandrivka from Lupareve. Having lost three pieces of heavy equipment, Ukrainian units retreated to the starting line.

Source @rybar

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ukrainehighlightsrussian military operation29th august 2022animated maps
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