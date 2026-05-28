Rethinking Energy and Progress, an interview with James Martinez

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Big ideas about energy, innovation, and infrastructure are driving new conversations about the future of society. As emerging technologies move closer to commercialization, questions around ethics, scalability, access, and long-term impact are becoming impossible to ignore. From decentralized power systems to breakthroughs in energy efficiency, the possibilities could reshape industries and everyday life in ways many people never imagined. The latest interview dives into the challenges, opportunities, and debates surrounding these developments. Watch the full conversation now and decide for yourself where the future may be heading.
#FutureTech #EnergyInnovation #TechTalk #Innovation #FutureOfEnergy
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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