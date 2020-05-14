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Setting The Stage For Phase 2 As States Deploy National Guard For Contact Tracing
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71 views • May 14, 2020
Several states are preparing to ease restrictions related to the Coronavirus lockdowns, other states have extended the lockdowns while a handful of states like South Dakota never imposed a statewide lockdown at all, why don’t we hear about this in the mainstream media?
Surely we would hear about these rogue states if there was a significant increase in the numbers of infected or deaths because the establishment would never miss an opportunity to justify the lockdowns and say see, we told you so, now get back in side!
Surely we would hear about these rogue states if there was a significant increase in the numbers of infected or deaths because the establishment would never miss an opportunity to justify the lockdowns and say see, we told you so, now get back in side!
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