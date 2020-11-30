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Spells of Genesis - Eye of the Orc
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5 views • November 30, 2020
3 back to back runs of Eye of the Orc, nets a decent amount of gold and is good for getting on the monthly leader board.
Spells of Genesis is a trading card game, the first made using blockchain technology. Cards can be collected in game and bought and sold on both Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains.
Available to play on Android, iOS and Desktop.
https://spellsofgenesis.com/
If you like this content please like, share and subscribe.
Head over to the dblog (https://blaahgames.dblog.org/) for additional content.
You can also find me over on:
Minds (https://www.minds.com/cryptomeowses/)
Flote (https://flote.app/BlaahGames)
Sapien (https://www.sapien.network/u/@BlaahGames/posts)
Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BlaahGames)
Music: Animus Vox - The Glitch Mob
Spells of Genesis is a trading card game, the first made using blockchain technology. Cards can be collected in game and bought and sold on both Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains.
Available to play on Android, iOS and Desktop.
https://spellsofgenesis.com/
If you like this content please like, share and subscribe.
Head over to the dblog (https://blaahgames.dblog.org/) for additional content.
You can also find me over on:
Minds (https://www.minds.com/cryptomeowses/)
Flote (https://flote.app/BlaahGames)
Sapien (https://www.sapien.network/u/@BlaahGames/posts)
Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BlaahGames)
Music: Animus Vox - The Glitch Mob
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