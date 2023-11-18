Create New Account
As Financial System Collapses, Every American Needs To Learn These Fundamentals [EP6]
The Resistance 1776
Published a day ago

MARKET ULTRAPETE SANTILLI & CRAIG WENCLEWICZ

WEDNESDAY NOV. 17 2023

EPISODE #6


SPECIAL GUEST:

• Craig Wenclewicz, Financial Foo Fighter


MARKET ULTRA RUMBLE CHANNEL:

• https://rumble.com/c/c-5275075


TEXT ALERT SIGN-UPS:

• Text “ULTRA” to (844) 837-5132


TIME MARKERS:


00:08:36:11 - DOLLAR CHART

00:11:31:01 - EURO

00:13:51:01 - CRUDE OIL

00:15:18:14 - PLATINUM

00:17:18:14 - GOLD

00:25:57:26 - AVG GDP GROWTH

00:26:53:13 - US HISTORY REAL GDP GROWTH

00:27:35:13 - 30 YEAR GDP EXPECTATIONS

00:29:08:21 - REAL GPD GROWTH (GLOBAL GDP)

00:39:04:00 - REAL GPD GROWTH (GLOBAL GDP)

00:48:30:29 - CBDC (IMF)

00:50:12:18 - CBDC (IMF) SPREADING THIS AROUND

00:50:32:27 - CBDC (IMF) DEVELOPMENT PHASE

00:50:55:09 - CAPITAL FLOW MANAGEMENT

00:51:25:10 - FINANCIAL INCLUSION

Keywords
freedomvaccinesnewslibertypoliticsbigpharma5gnewswarsglobalists1a2adepopulationelection fraudnewworldorderagenda2030project blue beamcoronavirusbillgateslockstepcovid19event201darkestwinter

