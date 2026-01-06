DR S C BENEDICT, Sworn In For The State, 168th To Testify

DR. S. C. BENEDICT, sworn for the State in rebuttal.

I am president of the State Board of Health. I was a member of the Board when Dr. Westmoreland preferred charges against Dr. Harris. Those minutes (State's Exhibit N) are correct. I desire to say that we do not wish to open up that question again. Dr. Westmoreland's charges are not recorded here. I don't think they were put on the minutes. The reply to the charges were put in the minutes and the action of the Board. The minutes would show what action the Board took.

CROSS EXAMINATION

Dr. Harris' reply is not entered on the minutes. The reply of the Board to the charges is on the minutes.