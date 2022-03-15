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252) WHO's NEW WORLD ORDER - what you can do in the next 18 months to safe our world
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
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272 views • March 15, 2022
Interesting summit held from the platform RADIO MIRADOR DEL GALLO (CHILE), hosted by Jorge Osorio and Pablo Salinas and with the participation of the most outstanding voices in this matter at international level within the true dissent: Dr. Gustavo Salle, Adrián Salbuchi, Dr. Wilfredo Stokes, Samuel Cruz, the biostatistician Ricardo Delgado and the former WHO biologist, Astrid Stuckelberger, from whom we show the presentation.

WHO CONSTITUTION (en): https://apps.who.int/gb/bd/PDF/bd47/EN/constitution-en.pdf | https://apps.who.int/gb/bd/pdf_files/BD_49th-en.pdf#page=6

An international treaty on pandemic prevention and preparedness
https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/policies/coronavirus/pandemic-treaty/
https://archive.ph/j0O0e

Credits to LA QUINTA COLUMNA:
CUMBRE INTERNACIONAL "HACIA DONDE VA EL MUNDO POST-COVID" - 12 MARZO 2.022: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/CUMBREINTERNACIONALRADIOMIRADORDELGALLO12MARZO2022:1

Help yourself helping the
Grand-Jury: https://www.grand-jury.net/


My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
Keywords
healthnew world orderwhofraudpandemicgaviexposinggrand-jury
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy