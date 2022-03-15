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252) WHO's NEW WORLD ORDER - what you can do in the next 18 months to safe our world
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272 views • March 15, 2022
Interesting summit held from the platform RADIO MIRADOR DEL GALLO (CHILE), hosted by Jorge Osorio and Pablo Salinas and with the participation of the most outstanding voices in this matter at international level within the true dissent: Dr. Gustavo Salle, Adrián Salbuchi, Dr. Wilfredo Stokes, Samuel Cruz, the biostatistician Ricardo Delgado and the former WHO biologist, Astrid Stuckelberger, from whom we show the presentation.
WHO CONSTITUTION (en): https://apps.who.int/gb/bd/PDF/bd47/EN/constitution-en.pdf | https://apps.who.int/gb/bd/pdf_files/BD_49th-en.pdf#page=6
An international treaty on pandemic prevention and preparedness
https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/policies/coronavirus/pandemic-treaty/
https://archive.ph/j0O0e
Credits to LA QUINTA COLUMNA:
CUMBRE INTERNACIONAL "HACIA DONDE VA EL MUNDO POST-COVID" - 12 MARZO 2.022: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/CUMBREINTERNACIONALRADIOMIRADORDELGALLO12MARZO2022:1
Help yourself helping the
Grand-Jury: https://www.grand-jury.net/
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
WHO CONSTITUTION (en): https://apps.who.int/gb/bd/PDF/bd47/EN/constitution-en.pdf | https://apps.who.int/gb/bd/pdf_files/BD_49th-en.pdf#page=6
An international treaty on pandemic prevention and preparedness
https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/policies/coronavirus/pandemic-treaty/
https://archive.ph/j0O0e
Credits to LA QUINTA COLUMNA:
CUMBRE INTERNACIONAL "HACIA DONDE VA EL MUNDO POST-COVID" - 12 MARZO 2.022: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/CUMBREINTERNACIONALRADIOMIRADORDELGALLO12MARZO2022:1
Help yourself helping the
Grand-Jury: https://www.grand-jury.net/
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
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