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1 MILLION 🦠 DEATHS IN THE US
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50 views • May 19, 2022
This is a significant milestone, but not in the way you might think. If you are able to look at this dispassionately then the question becomes, “why did our response to this virus differ from our historical response?” I’ve found that whenever our actions are not informed by history and statistical data, then the motivations are selfish ones. It won’t matter how much one wraps their selfishness in virtue, the shallowness of that virtue will fail to hold back the tide of truth.
Confirmed Cases: 82.7 million
Total Deaths: 1,000,000
94% With 🦠: 940,000
6% From 🦠: 60,000
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid_weekly/index.htm
https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/us-map
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/1-MILLION--DEATHS-IN-THE-US-e1in45f
Confirmed Cases: 82.7 million
Total Deaths: 1,000,000
94% With 🦠: 940,000
6% From 🦠: 60,000
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid_weekly/index.htm
https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/us-map
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/1-MILLION--DEATHS-IN-THE-US-e1in45f
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