Oregon Trail VIstas: Summer

This video displays photographs that I took on two daytrips exploring the walkway that leads up to the Oregon Trail Ruts in Platte County, Wyoming. On both treks, I really enjoyed the scenery along a branch of the North Platte River, leading to this site where the pioneers' covered wagons carved their personal histories into the sandstone as they traveled to unknown destinies. I was reminded of the importance of taking time to enjoy the simple pleasures in life. The mellow background music creates a peaceful mood to enhance this Nature Photography video.