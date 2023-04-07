AgendaWatch WEF: The Great Reset — You'll own nothing, and you'll be happy #FLASHBACK

Below taken from uploader’s YT description.





“The World Economic Forum's twitter account deleted the tweet in which this video was originally embedded in 2016. As per one commenter (who felt people were overreacting)--this went viral a few days ago (early Nov. 2020) despite being published in 2016. I'm not sure if this necessarily helps the commenters case given that COVID was 4 years into the future and this article implicitly predicts it, but I'm including the details for the purposes of transparency. I'm not trying to mislead anyone.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Archived article here: https://archive.is/YEM6E - Nov. 12, 2016

Original URL here: https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/1...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Archived tweet/video here: https://archive.is/4pD4X - Nov. 18, 2016

Original URL here: https://twitter.com/wef/status/799632...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Great Reset: https://www.weforum.org/great-reset”





Video sources:





WEF Archived tweet: https://archive.is/4pD4X

World Economic Forum: The Great Reset — You'll own nothing, and you'll be happy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4zUjsEaKbkM





Thanks for watching, please share with others!!!

Find all SSoGM links below:

All links in one spot: https://beacons.ai/ssogm

Email - [email protected]

Buy SSoGM Merch [Where clothing meets meaningful messages]- https://ssogm.myspreadshop.com

Anchor - https://anchor.fm/carlettemck

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/5QoJQOncw34DZ0yHiLpIan?si=9a6f63580b9f4f89

Saturday Present Truth (Substack) - https://carlettemck.substack.com/

BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DjGp4GbiRLUv/

Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-1173531

Odysee - https://odysee.com/@ssogm:f

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ssogm

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjJ8tL9ItZPlLnRUoBVw4Hw

Gab - https://gab.com/groups/53489

Twitter - https://twitter.com/ssogministries

Gettr - https://gettr.com/user/ssogm

Discord - https://discord.com/invite/bq7PhgZdHt