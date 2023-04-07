AgendaWatch WEF: The Great Reset — You'll own nothing, and you'll be happy #FLASHBACK

Below taken from uploader’s YT description.
“The World Economic Forum's twitter account deleted the tweet in which this video was originally embedded in 2016. As per one commenter (who felt people were overreacting)--this went viral a few days ago (early Nov. 2020) despite being published in 2016. I'm not sure if this necessarily helps the commenters case given that COVID was 4 years into the future and this article implicitly predicts it, but I'm including the details for the purposes of transparency. I'm not trying to mislead anyone.
Archived article here: https://archive.is/YEM6E - Nov. 12, 2016
Original URL here: https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/1...
Archived tweet/video here: https://archive.is/4pD4X - Nov. 18, 2016
Original URL here: https://twitter.com/wef/status/799632...
The Great Reset: https://www.weforum.org/great-reset”
Video sources:
WEF Archived tweet: https://archive.is/4pD4X
World Economic Forum: The Great Reset — You'll own nothing, and you'll be happy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4zUjsEaKbkM
