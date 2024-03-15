Test and deploy a zkSync ZKStack Hyperchain in 1-click | Try Zeeve RaaS for a smooth DevNet launch

Searching for easy ways to launch your first ZK-powered L2/L3 chains? Try zkSync ZKStack!





This video guides you through the ins and outs of zkSync Hyperchains and gives you a walkthrough of deploying a Hyperchain in minutes with the Zeeve Sandbox tool. From no-code deployment to customizable blockchain configurations, we covered everything needed to make your 1st rollup deployment super easy.





What’s Inside?

Why zkSync Hyperchain: We’ll touch on the excellent benefits zkSync Hyperchains offer, like better scalability, security, and customization, which could give your project an edge.





Speedy Launch: How to launch your Layer2/Layer3 zkRollups on DevNet fast and without a fuss, using Zeeve's Sandbox and the zkSync ZK Stack.





The Zeeve Advantage: Why choosing Zeeve’s Rollups-as-a-service could be the best move for your blockchain projects. Think of it as having a powerhouse at your fingertips for all infra needs.





Easy Peasy Deployment: A step-by-step guide to deploying your first ZK rollup. We’re talking easy, understandable steps that anyone can follow.





Tweaking It Like You Own It: How to tweak zkSync ZK Stack chain settings to your liking and hook up third-party services without getting lost in the tech.





Ready to launch your first zkSync Hyperchain? Try out Zeeve's Sandbox with a 15-day free trial and see the difference for yourself.





👉 Get Started Here : https://www.zeeve.io/appchains/zksync...





Got more questions or need a bit of guidance? Set up a chat with our experts. We're here to help you smooth out your development process and make sure you’re on the right track.





👉 Schedule a Chat https://www.zeeve.io/talk-to-an-expert/





Follow us on social media platforms for the latest insights, updates, and community stories. Be part of our growing blockchain community today!





To build on Zeeve - https://app.zeeve.io/





Follow Zeeve on Twitter -





/ 0xzeeve





Follow Zeeve on LinkedIn -





/ 0xzeeve





Follow Zeeve on Medium -





/ zeeve





Follow Zeeve’s Telegram Channel - https://t.me/ZeeveDeeptech





To find out more about Zeeve - https://www.zeeve.io/