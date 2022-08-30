Unconcealable Vaccine Repercussions | Gloves Off Ep. 8

In this episode of Gloves Off, Joey Gilbert, 2022 Nevada Governor Candidate, speaks with Bianca Gracia, Chief Strategist of The America Project and Executive Director of Latinos for America First.





Joey and Bianca discuss the movement to free Dr. Simone Gold, the attempt to cover up the Hunter Biden laptop scandal prior to the 2020 election, and President Trump’s demand for a 2020 election re-do.





Next, Joey and Bianca talk about the controversy of allowing unvaccinated migrants into our country, but not United States ‘world-class’ tennis players, software-like updates coming from COVID-19 boosters, another increase in sudden deaths amongst adults, and the significant jump in vaccine related deaths in Israel.





Later, Joey and Bianca cover boxing legend Mike Tyson speaking on gaining “common-sense” after going conservative, the unraveling of the Mar-a-Lago FBI raid, and Kathy Hochul’s message to Trump supporters.





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