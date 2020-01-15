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Churches Forced To Preach The LGBTQ Agenda
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36 views • January 15, 2020
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Churches across the United States are scrapping the first amendment and forcing pastors to preach the LGBTQ agenda to their congregations. How long will it be before your place of worship requires you to fall on your knees and thank God for the drag queen sitting next to you in the pew? David Zublick unseals the truth in this special report!
Churches across the United States are scrapping the first amendment and forcing pastors to preach the LGBTQ agenda to their congregations. How long will it be before your place of worship requires you to fall on your knees and thank God for the drag queen sitting next to you in the pew? David Zublick unseals the truth in this special report!
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