嘘社会の崩壊。テレビが不可視な事を報じています。【下記参照】
53 views
2025年に月面着陸 "目指す"「アルテミス計画」第一弾 無人宇宙船が地球に帰還
https://ja.wikipedia.org/wiki/%E6%9C%88%E9%9D%A2%E7%9D%80%E9%99%B8
Keywords
apollomoon2025
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos