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Pregnant Women Who Doubt Covid-19 Vaccine Safety Worry Doctors...Because They Think
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28 views • November 04, 2021
NEW ADVICE ON COVID-19 VACCINATION FOR PREGNANT WOMEN
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y1rKQrzz4K50/
MEDIA PUSHES COVID JAB ON PREGNANT WOMEN
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PBFBlJokHlwT/
SHOCKING NUMBERS FOR DEATHS AND MISCARRIAGES AMONG THE VACCINATED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GyjUa44MNfxT/
URGENT NEWS - MODERNA COVID JAB TRIAL ON PREGNANT WOMEN TO BEGIN JULY 22 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HQ5fua8DJgZh/
THE SCIENCE IS CLEAR: IF YOU'RE PREGNANT GET VACCINED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sLZkVjlJDIV4/
Pregnant Women Who Doubt Covid-19 Vaccine Safety Worry Doctors
https://archive.md/gv2b7
I'm pregnant...should I get the COVID-19 vaccine?
https://archive.md/YdJrh
Mayo Clinic Q and A: Should pregnant women be vaccinated for COVID-19?
https://archive.md/4aYq5
2 Brazilian states suspend giving Covid-19 vaccines to expectant mothers after death of pregnant AstraZeneca recipient
https://archive.md/LPWwQ
The COVID-19 Vaccine and Pregnancy: What You Need to Know
https://archive.md/p8nEG
COVID-19 Vaccines While Pregnant or Breastfeeding
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/pregnancy.html
PFIZER-BIONTECH COVID-19 VACCINE(ALSO KNOWN AS BNT162B2)
PFIZER-BIONTECH COVID-19 VACCINE FACT SHEET FOR HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS ADMINISTERING VACCINE (VACCINATION PROVIDERS)
https://labeling.pfizer.com/ShowLabeling.aspx?id=14471
COVID-19: Pregnancy, childbirth and caring for a newbornhttps://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/2019-novel-coronavirus-infection/prevention-risks/pregnancy-childbirth-newborn.html
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine mRNA-1273 Observational Pregnancy Outcome Study
https://archive.md/4GcWR
A Study of Ad26.COV2.S in Healthy Pregnant Participants (COVID-19) (HORIZON 1)
https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04765384
Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions
https://www.fda.gov/emergency-preparedness-and-response/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/janssen-covid-19-vaccine-frequently-asked-questions
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions
https://www.fda.gov/emergency-preparedness-and-response/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/moderna-covid-19-vaccine-frequently-asked-questions
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions
https://www.fda.gov/emergency-preparedness-and-response/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccine-frequently-asked-questions
Coronavirus vaccine - weekly summary of Yellow Card reporting Updated 28 October 2021
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-reactions/coronavirus-vaccine-summary-of-yellow-card-reporting
VAERS COVID Vaccine Reproductive Health Related Reports
https://openvaers.com/covid-data/reproductive-health
VigiAccess
http://vigiaccess.org/
theDTrain on social media:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
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Bitcoin Cash qz789nplv9jmdecdf2rg6rsszejv66hr5gqz8q35pv
Ethereum 0xCabE6D7a1C1843481eb9aa2518F563498c5829A3
Thank you and God bless
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y1rKQrzz4K50/
MEDIA PUSHES COVID JAB ON PREGNANT WOMEN
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PBFBlJokHlwT/
SHOCKING NUMBERS FOR DEATHS AND MISCARRIAGES AMONG THE VACCINATED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GyjUa44MNfxT/
URGENT NEWS - MODERNA COVID JAB TRIAL ON PREGNANT WOMEN TO BEGIN JULY 22 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HQ5fua8DJgZh/
THE SCIENCE IS CLEAR: IF YOU'RE PREGNANT GET VACCINED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sLZkVjlJDIV4/
Pregnant Women Who Doubt Covid-19 Vaccine Safety Worry Doctors
https://archive.md/gv2b7
I'm pregnant...should I get the COVID-19 vaccine?
https://archive.md/YdJrh
Mayo Clinic Q and A: Should pregnant women be vaccinated for COVID-19?
https://archive.md/4aYq5
2 Brazilian states suspend giving Covid-19 vaccines to expectant mothers after death of pregnant AstraZeneca recipient
https://archive.md/LPWwQ
The COVID-19 Vaccine and Pregnancy: What You Need to Know
https://archive.md/p8nEG
COVID-19 Vaccines While Pregnant or Breastfeeding
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/pregnancy.html
PFIZER-BIONTECH COVID-19 VACCINE(ALSO KNOWN AS BNT162B2)
PFIZER-BIONTECH COVID-19 VACCINE FACT SHEET FOR HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS ADMINISTERING VACCINE (VACCINATION PROVIDERS)
https://labeling.pfizer.com/ShowLabeling.aspx?id=14471
COVID-19: Pregnancy, childbirth and caring for a newbornhttps://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/2019-novel-coronavirus-infection/prevention-risks/pregnancy-childbirth-newborn.html
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine mRNA-1273 Observational Pregnancy Outcome Study
https://archive.md/4GcWR
A Study of Ad26.COV2.S in Healthy Pregnant Participants (COVID-19) (HORIZON 1)
https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04765384
Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions
https://www.fda.gov/emergency-preparedness-and-response/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/janssen-covid-19-vaccine-frequently-asked-questions
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions
https://www.fda.gov/emergency-preparedness-and-response/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/moderna-covid-19-vaccine-frequently-asked-questions
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions
https://www.fda.gov/emergency-preparedness-and-response/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccine-frequently-asked-questions
Coronavirus vaccine - weekly summary of Yellow Card reporting Updated 28 October 2021
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-reactions/coronavirus-vaccine-summary-of-yellow-card-reporting
VAERS COVID Vaccine Reproductive Health Related Reports
https://openvaers.com/covid-data/reproductive-health
VigiAccess
http://vigiaccess.org/
theDTrain on social media:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected]) or the following cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin bc1qj27wtq25cy94mfa8kn7yx9n69kkgdw5hqd7mf7
Bitcoin Cash qz789nplv9jmdecdf2rg6rsszejv66hr5gqz8q35pv
Ethereum 0xCabE6D7a1C1843481eb9aa2518F563498c5829A3
Thank you and God bless
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