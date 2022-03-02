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Berkeley Professor says: "We need to abolish an entire race of people"🍉✡️
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193 views • March 02, 2022
https://archive.vn/7vtAA
Berkeley Professor Zeus Leonardo: "To abolish whiteness is to abolish white people. That's very uncomfortable perhaps, but it asks about our definitions of what race is and what racial justice might mean."
First seen on Christopher F. Rufo's Twitter page, here: https://twitter.com/realchrisrufo/status/1498335108830486533
God made us of one race and one people - different nationalities, but all one in Christ. There is neither Jew nor Greek, bond or free, male or female - we embrace the differences but understand there is no "class" that is inferior - especially when it comes to something as stupid as skin color.
https://igorchudov.substack.com/p/worst-fears-realized-pfizer-mrna?utm_source=url&;s=r
Worst Fears Realized: Pfizer mRNA Transcribes into DNA
mRNA Vaccines Actually are "Gene Therapy", Study Shows
Article on blood clots from COVID. Done 6 months after it hit USA. https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2020/11/05/917317541/clots-strokes-and-rashes-is-covid-19-a-disease-of-the-blood-vessels
Berkeley Professor Zeus Leonardo: "To abolish whiteness is to abolish white people. That's very uncomfortable perhaps, but it asks about our definitions of what race is and what racial justice might mean."
First seen on Christopher F. Rufo's Twitter page, here: https://twitter.com/realchrisrufo/status/1498335108830486533
God made us of one race and one people - different nationalities, but all one in Christ. There is neither Jew nor Greek, bond or free, male or female - we embrace the differences but understand there is no "class" that is inferior - especially when it comes to something as stupid as skin color.
https://igorchudov.substack.com/p/worst-fears-realized-pfizer-mrna?utm_source=url&;s=r
Worst Fears Realized: Pfizer mRNA Transcribes into DNA
mRNA Vaccines Actually are "Gene Therapy", Study Shows
Article on blood clots from COVID. Done 6 months after it hit USA. https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2020/11/05/917317541/clots-strokes-and-rashes-is-covid-19-a-disease-of-the-blood-vessels
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