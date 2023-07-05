Create New Account
Geopolitics, elections, culture wars, & prepping with Guest JD Rucker on The Power Hour
The Power Hour
Published Wednesday

JD Rucker joins to discuss geopolitics, elections & culture wars. JD Ruckers is a Christian, husband, father, and patriot in Southern California. He is also an independent journalist who operates several sites, including America First Report.He is editor at The Liberty Daily and publisher of Discern Report. He is also co-founder of Prepper Organics.

Live shows Mon - Fri 7 - 9AM Central: www.thepowerhour.com

preppingelectionprepperspatriotsusaculture warsgeopoliticsthe power hourjd ruckerdave krieger

