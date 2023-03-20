P.4 Riccardo Bosi, Dave ‘Guru’ Graham, AustraliaOne: NSW election – EXAGGERATED VISUALISATION-IMAGINATION EXERCISE to SURCHARGE odds of victory MVI_0501-2merged

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/72a07977-b173-4f58-beca-a706b590af69
Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/30996090-ac97-4219-adc2-207d848a404c
Watch P.3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/aac29291-443e-4743-8fbc-889ba764abe3
Watch P.4 here: https://www.brighteon.com/35ca02e4-a236-4493-8565-501d0a35722f
We have an exquisite opportunity here in Australia, and New South Welshmen
in particular, to elect two exemplary leaders into the Upper House on March 25th,
2023. Riccardo Bosi and David ‘Guru’ Graham are contesting the election, and if
one or both win a seat, we have the best chance ever in Australia’s history of
beginning the reversal of the diabolical mess that Australia has become. I
include in parts 2 and 4 my visualisation-imagination exercise to lift the odds
of victory. Note: I am expressing my opinions, and my assessments may be
invalid, especially when I question the motives and calibre of leaders and
officials, bureaucrats, and others.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.