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The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 263 - Net Work
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
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15 views • September 06, 2023

In this video i want to re-visit a Hollywood Film from 1976 called “Network.” You may remember it if you’re old enough. There are a number of reasons for doing this. Understanding the role that Pop Culture has played and is playing in subverting the minds of men is very important. It is the Jesuit construct of “Cultural Marxism” that uses Culture as a Fifth Column by which to INFILTRATE the minds and hearts of men. The term Fifth Column is described as, “Any person or group of people who undermine a larger group or nation from within, usually in favour of an enemy group or another nation.” The enemy is the Roman Catholic Cult controlled by the Jesuit Military Order of Rome. I explain how Cultural Marxism has been used in my Video No.106 titled, “The Jesuits And Luciferian Cultural Hegemony.” If you haven’t watched this then i urge you to do so. It will explain this satanic strategy in greater detail. Understanding the principles illustrated in the movie “Network” is even more pertinent today than ever before. Television is DANGEROUS! Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God! darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost! darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html The Holy Spirit darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast” darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Ten Pages - 274 Videos darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series facebook.com/william.boot.7 Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series rumble.com/c/c-360625?p Moving graph of vaccine deaths worldwide. metatron.substack.com/the-covid-vaccine-saved-millions, Darkness Is Falling - pilled.net

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sciencebibleeducationreligionculturerevelationromejesuitvaticanshadowempiredarknessisfallingwilliammbootthejesuitmilitaryorderofrome
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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