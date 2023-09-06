The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 263 - Net Work

In this video i want to re-visit a Hollywood Film from 1976 called
“Network.” You may remember it if you’re old enough. There are a number
of reasons for doing this. Understanding the role that Pop Culture has
played and is playing in subverting the minds of men is very important.
It is the Jesuit construct of “Cultural Marxism” that uses Culture as a
Fifth Column by which to INFILTRATE the minds and hearts of men. The
term Fifth Column is described as, “Any person or group of people who
undermine a larger group or nation from within, usually in favour of an
enemy group or another nation.” The enemy is the Roman Catholic Cult
controlled by the Jesuit Military Order of Rome. I explain how Cultural
Marxism has been used in my Video No.106 titled, “The Jesuits And
Luciferian Cultural Hegemony.” If you haven’t watched this then i urge
you to do so. It will explain this satanic strategy in greater detail.
Understanding the principles illustrated in the movie “Network” is even
more pertinent today than ever before. Television is DANGEROUS!
Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com
How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!
darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html
Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!
darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html
The Holy Spirit
darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html
The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”
darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html
The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception
darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Ten Pages - 274 Videos
darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html
Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
facebook.com/william.boot.7
Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
rumble.com/c/c-360625?p
Moving graph of vaccine deaths worldwide.
metatron.substack.com/the-covid-vaccine-saved-millions, Darkness Is Falling - pilled.net
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.