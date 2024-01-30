Pascal Najadi & Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger: "Arrest these people immediately" (Spanish subtitles)

Swiss banker Pascal Najadi calls on Swiss authorities to arrest the people behind the release of the “Bioweapon” COVID-19 shot.
In a bold new documentary titled “Cutting off the Head of the Snake,” Pascal Najadi, a former Swiss banker, and Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger, a seasoned health expert from Geneva, delve into the dark underbelly of global organizations headquartered in the serene city of Geneva, Switzerland.
Español:
Pascal Najadi & Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger: "arresten a esta gente inmediatamente"
El banquero suizo Pascal Najadi pide a las autoridades suizas que arresten a las personas detrás de la liberación de la vacuna contra el COVID-19 “Arma biológica”.
En un nuevo y audaz documental titulado “Cortando la cabeza de la serpiente”, Pascal Najadi, un ex banquero suizo, y la Dra. Astrid Stuckelberger, una experimentada experta en salud de Ginebra, profundizan en la parte más oscura de las organizaciones globales con sede en la serena ciudad. de Ginebra, Suiza.
