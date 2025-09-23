September 23, 2025

Speaking at the annual UN General Assembly - Donald Trump claims China and India are fueling Moscow's 'war effort' and just after letting that sink in states NATO nations are doing the exact same thing. The Russian Defence Ministry announces its launched a 'targeted response' to Ukraine's attack on a school and wellness centre in Crimea. The MOD says its struck locations where Kiev's foreign mercenaries are based. Moscow’s Foreign Intelligence Service states Brussels is preparing to go as far as sending European soldiers to occupy Moldova - all in the name of preserving that government’s ‘Russophobic policy’.





