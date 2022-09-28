Create New Account
Medical Journals Finally Acknowledge Horrible Skin Diseases From COVID Shots
Sons of Liberty
Published 2 months ago |

They lied and people died. I’m talking about Big Pharma, their drug pimps posing as representatives and the bought-and-paid-for Mockingbird Media who all have been in on the con and the mass democide created by the CONvid shots, fraudulently referred to as vaccines. When we reported on various people having terrible skin diseases following the shots, the self-appointed “fact checkers” poo pooed it in order to make more money and silence the truth. Now, reports and images of incredible skin diseases are showing up in major medical journals, which confirm that we were right all along and that many people need to be held accountable for these crimes against the people.


