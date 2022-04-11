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NEW INTEL! WW3 SCARE IMMINENT! UPDATE ON THE KIDS! THE SELF ASSEMBLING NANOBOT PARASITE!
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323 views • April 11, 2022
McCallister TV.
NEW INTEL! WW3 SCARE IMMINENT! FALSE FLAGS COMING?! GRAPHENE OXIDE SELF ASSEMBLING NANOBOT PARASITE! OPERATION LONDON BRIDGE TIES INTO EVERYTHING! POSITIVE ENTITIES! NESARA / GESARA IS REAL! UPDATE ON THE KIDS! WORLD COMMON / CONSTITUTIONAL 1776 LAW!
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/9dSRWkTPdRAO/
NEW INTEL! WW3 SCARE IMMINENT! FALSE FLAGS COMING?! GRAPHENE OXIDE SELF ASSEMBLING NANOBOT PARASITE! OPERATION LONDON BRIDGE TIES INTO EVERYTHING! POSITIVE ENTITIES! NESARA / GESARA IS REAL! UPDATE ON THE KIDS! WORLD COMMON / CONSTITUTIONAL 1776 LAW!
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/9dSRWkTPdRAO/
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