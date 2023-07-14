Create New Account
Things To Do For Your Own Survival If Your Government Has Been Overthrown By Communists And They Installed A Dog-King As Your pRresident
Published 20 hours ago

Recapping prepping basics for newcomers-things you can do to resist the NWO and the communist overthrow of FUSA.  Rumble vid regarding Ukraine "war", potential invasion etc.:   https://rumble.com/v2zsv0w-ltc-round-table-discussion.html    Creed Fisher, youtube vid "if you can burn my flag...":   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fyS1sTdn_8I  I will miss Hollywood as much as I miss fire ants and mosquitos in the wintertime.  You too can get a worthless degree in the FUSA that leaves you ZERO hope of earning a living, and THE DOG-KING will pay off $39Billion of student loans out of taxpayers' funds.  Noish!!!

Keywords
preppingself defensesurvivalend timesbug outdog kingcommunist overthrow of fusa

