BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Iranian girl says Pahlavi the dog should stay away from Iran
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1342 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
53 views • 1 day ago

Iranian girl says Pahlavi the dog should stay away from Iran.

@FotrosResistancee

Masoud Pazeshkian was seen among people in Tehran.

Adding:

Iranian Defense Minister: We will have devastating military surprises in our response to any attack.

Iranian Defense Minister: We will attack the enemy's interests anywhere in the event of any attack on our national interests.

Iranian Defense Minister: Any country that facilitates an attack on us or grants bases to the enemy to carry out the attack will be a legitimate target.

AFP from sources: The non-essential French diplomatic staff has left Iran.

Adding, more about Pahlavi:

Reza Pahlavi: the Clown Prince of Tehran 🤡

😐 Meet the son of Iran's last Shah, a fixture in Washington, and is positioning himself as the West's leading "democratic" alternative to Iran's leadership — actively courting support from the US and Israel.

📌 Key facts:

🌏 Reza Pahlavi, 65. The eldest son of the last Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. Proclaimed "Shah in exile" by monarchists after his father's 1980 death.

🌏 A political exile based in Washington DC Publicly advocates for a secular, democratic Iran, promising a future referendum on the monarchy.

🌏 His father's rule was cemented by the CIA/MI6-led 1953 coup. The regime's notorious secret police, SAVAK, was built with CIA training.

🇺🇸🇮🇱 The US & Israel intel connections:

🌏 Since the 1979 revolution, he's been a perennial figure for Western intelligence. In the 1980s, the CIA aided his supporters with radio broadcasts and even drafted (but never executed) coup plans involving Pahlavi and Israel.

🌏 His strategy is overt: lobbying the US Congress and building opposition coalitions.

🌏 In a major symbolic move in April 2023, he visited Israel at the government's invitation, meeting directly with PM Netanyahu and President Herzog — a clear revival of old alliances.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump&#8217;s Greenland gambit: A strategic play or NATO&#8217;s breaking point?

Trump’s Greenland gambit: A strategic play or NATO’s breaking point?

Belle Carter
Citizen-led petition launched to trigger Alberta independence referendum

Citizen-led petition launched to trigger Alberta independence referendum

Laura Harris
Kentucky launches Mobile ID app for digital identification at airports

Kentucky launches Mobile ID app for digital identification at airports

Laura Harris
French President Macron sharply criticizes U.S. foreign policy, citing Venezuela raid and Greenland threats

French President Macron sharply criticizes U.S. foreign policy, citing Venezuela raid and Greenland threats

Laura Harris
Germany moves to expand regulator powers over media under &#8220;transparency&#8221; bill

Germany moves to expand regulator powers over media under “transparency” bill

Laura Harris
Colorado to pay $6.1 million in settlements after failed ban on abortion pill reversal

Colorado to pay $6.1 million in settlements after failed ban on abortion pill reversal

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy