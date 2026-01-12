Iranian girl says Pahlavi the dog should stay away from Iran.

Masoud Pazeshkian was seen among people in Tehran.

Adding:

Iranian Defense Minister: We will have devastating military surprises in our response to any attack.

Iranian Defense Minister: We will attack the enemy's interests anywhere in the event of any attack on our national interests.

Iranian Defense Minister: Any country that facilitates an attack on us or grants bases to the enemy to carry out the attack will be a legitimate target.

AFP from sources: The non-essential French diplomatic staff has left Iran.

Adding, more about Pahlavi:

Reza Pahlavi: the Clown Prince of Tehran 🤡

😐 Meet the son of Iran's last Shah, a fixture in Washington, and is positioning himself as the West's leading "democratic" alternative to Iran's leadership — actively courting support from the US and Israel.

📌 Key facts:

🌏 Reza Pahlavi, 65. The eldest son of the last Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. Proclaimed "Shah in exile" by monarchists after his father's 1980 death.

🌏 A political exile based in Washington DC Publicly advocates for a secular, democratic Iran, promising a future referendum on the monarchy.

🌏 His father's rule was cemented by the CIA/MI6-led 1953 coup. The regime's notorious secret police, SAVAK, was built with CIA training.

🇺🇸🇮🇱 The US & Israel intel connections:

🌏 Since the 1979 revolution, he's been a perennial figure for Western intelligence. In the 1980s, the CIA aided his supporters with radio broadcasts and even drafted (but never executed) coup plans involving Pahlavi and Israel.

🌏 His strategy is overt: lobbying the US Congress and building opposition coalitions.

🌏 In a major symbolic move in April 2023, he visited Israel at the government's invitation, meeting directly with PM Netanyahu and President Herzog — a clear revival of old alliances.