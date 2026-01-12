© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iranian girl says Pahlavi the dog should stay away from Iran.
@FotrosResistancee
Masoud Pazeshkian was seen among people in Tehran.
Adding:
Iranian Defense Minister: We will have devastating military surprises in our response to any attack.
Iranian Defense Minister: We will attack the enemy's interests anywhere in the event of any attack on our national interests.
Iranian Defense Minister: Any country that facilitates an attack on us or grants bases to the enemy to carry out the attack will be a legitimate target.
AFP from sources: The non-essential French diplomatic staff has left Iran.
Adding, more about Pahlavi:
Reza Pahlavi: the Clown Prince of Tehran 🤡
😐 Meet the son of Iran's last Shah, a fixture in Washington, and is positioning himself as the West's leading "democratic" alternative to Iran's leadership — actively courting support from the US and Israel.
📌 Key facts:
🌏 Reza Pahlavi, 65. The eldest son of the last Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. Proclaimed "Shah in exile" by monarchists after his father's 1980 death.
🌏 A political exile based in Washington DC Publicly advocates for a secular, democratic Iran, promising a future referendum on the monarchy.
🌏 His father's rule was cemented by the CIA/MI6-led 1953 coup. The regime's notorious secret police, SAVAK, was built with CIA training.
🇺🇸🇮🇱 The US & Israel intel connections:
🌏 Since the 1979 revolution, he's been a perennial figure for Western intelligence. In the 1980s, the CIA aided his supporters with radio broadcasts and even drafted (but never executed) coup plans involving Pahlavi and Israel.
🌏 His strategy is overt: lobbying the US Congress and building opposition coalitions.
🌏 In a major symbolic move in April 2023, he visited Israel at the government's invitation, meeting directly with PM Netanyahu and President Herzog — a clear revival of old alliances.