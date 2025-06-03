BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DWI, Felony Classes, and Expungements 101
CombsWaterkotte
CombsWaterkotte
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 1 day ago

In Missouri, a DWI arrest can lead to both criminal charges and license suspensions. First-time DWI offenses are usually misdemeanors, but repeat offenses or cases involving injury can quickly escalate to felony charges. Missouri classifies felonies from Class A (most serious) to Class E (least serious), each carrying different sentencing ranges. A felony DWI could mean years in prison, high fines, and long-term license revocation. But even with a conviction, some offenses may eventually be eligible for expungement — a legal process that seals or clears your criminal record after meeting strict conditions. An experienced criminal defense attorney can help you fight charges, protect your license, and explore expungement options down the road.


Criminal Defense

https://www.combswaterkotte.com/practice-areas/criminal-defense-lawyer-st-louis-mo/

Felonies

https://www.combswaterkotte.com/practice-areas/felonies-lawyer-st-louis-mo/

Violent Crimes

https://www.combswaterkotte.com/practice-areas/violent-crimes-lawyer-st-louis-mo/

DWIs in Missouri

https://www.combswaterkotte.com/practice-areas/dwi-dui-lawyer-st-louis-mo/

DWI First Offense

https://www.combswaterkotte.com/practice-areas/dwi-dui-lawyer-st-louis-mo/first-offense/

DWI Second Offense

https://www.combswaterkotte.com/practice-areas/dwi-dui-lawyer-st-louis-mo/second-offense/

Felony DWIs

https://www.combswaterkotte.com/practice-areas/felony-dwi-lawyer-st-louis-mo/

License Suspension

https://www.combswaterkotte.com/practice-areas/dwi-dui-lawyer-st-louis-mo/license-restoration/

Domestic Violence

https://www.combswaterkotte.com/practice-areas/domestic-violence-lawyer-st-louis-mo/

Orders of Protection

https://www.combswaterkotte.com/practice-areas/orders-of-protection-lawyer-st-louis-mo/

Keywords
feloniesdwicriminal defense
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy