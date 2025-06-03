DWI, Felony Classes, and Expungements 101

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Missouri, a DWI arrest can lead to both criminal charges and license suspensions. First-time DWI offenses are usually misdemeanors, but repeat offenses or cases involving injury can quickly escalate to felony charges. Missouri classifies felonies from Class A (most serious) to Class E (least serious), each carrying different sentencing ranges. A felony DWI could mean years in prison, high fines, and long-term license revocation. But even with a conviction, some offenses may eventually be eligible for expungement — a legal process that seals or clears your criminal record after meeting strict conditions. An experienced criminal defense attorney can help you fight charges, protect your license, and explore expungement options down the road.
Criminal Defense
https://www.combswaterkotte.com/practice-areas/criminal-defense-lawyer-st-louis-mo/
Felonies
https://www.combswaterkotte.com/practice-areas/felonies-lawyer-st-louis-mo/
Violent Crimes
https://www.combswaterkotte.com/practice-areas/violent-crimes-lawyer-st-louis-mo/
DWIs in Missouri
https://www.combswaterkotte.com/practice-areas/dwi-dui-lawyer-st-louis-mo/
DWI First Offense
https://www.combswaterkotte.com/practice-areas/dwi-dui-lawyer-st-louis-mo/first-offense/
DWI Second Offense
https://www.combswaterkotte.com/practice-areas/dwi-dui-lawyer-st-louis-mo/second-offense/
Felony DWIs
https://www.combswaterkotte.com/practice-areas/felony-dwi-lawyer-st-louis-mo/
License Suspension
https://www.combswaterkotte.com/practice-areas/dwi-dui-lawyer-st-louis-mo/license-restoration/
Domestic Violence
https://www.combswaterkotte.com/practice-areas/domestic-violence-lawyer-st-louis-mo/
Orders of Protection
https://www.combswaterkotte.com/practice-areas/orders-of-protection-lawyer-st-louis-mo/