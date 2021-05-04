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Candidate CD7 Jeff Zink W. Sheriff Lamb of Pinal County, AZ
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10 views • May 04, 2021
7 1/2 minutes conversations regarding a very important issue & it's the US Mexico Border:
Pinal Sheriff Mark Lamb + North Carolina Sheriff Sam Page WITH Candidate CD7 Jeff Zink.
Great men doing a great job for our country Good Ole USA.
Congressional Candidate CD7 Jeff Zink at the Mexican & State of Arizona Border 70 miles away In Pinal County, but we are reporting as MAAP Real Talk Show with Sheriff Mark Lamb And Sheriff Sam Page of North Carolina.
Always stay tuned we appreciate your support. MAAPMEDIA
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
Today Cameraman George Nemeh #raw #drawyourownconclusions #likeitis #sherifflamb #sheriffmarklamb #jeffzink #candidatecongressionaljeffzink #jeffzinkcd7 #sheriffsampage #northcarolina #pinal #pinalarizona
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2021
MAAP MEDIA
Arizona USA.
Pinal Sheriff Mark Lamb + North Carolina Sheriff Sam Page WITH Candidate CD7 Jeff Zink.
Great men doing a great job for our country Good Ole USA.
Congressional Candidate CD7 Jeff Zink at the Mexican & State of Arizona Border 70 miles away In Pinal County, but we are reporting as MAAP Real Talk Show with Sheriff Mark Lamb And Sheriff Sam Page of North Carolina.
Always stay tuned we appreciate your support. MAAPMEDIA
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
Today Cameraman George Nemeh #raw #drawyourownconclusions #likeitis #sherifflamb #sheriffmarklamb #jeffzink #candidatecongressionaljeffzink #jeffzinkcd7 #sheriffsampage #northcarolina #pinal #pinalarizona
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2021
MAAP MEDIA
Arizona USA.
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