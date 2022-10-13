Amid War Escalation, Ukrainian Christians Seek Last Resort Help From The 'All-Holy Mother of God'!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Premiered Oct 11, 2022 Touching scenes of Ukrainian Christians in public prayer seeking the intercession of the Theotokos, Mother of God amidst escalating war.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NjnCATwnFlg
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.