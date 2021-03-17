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WARNING - Grim Details of CIA Human Experimentation
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63 views • March 17, 2021
The experiments never stopped. Bayer has now partnered with Monsanto. They are not feeding the world. They are killing us. They are the terrorists along with Israel, Russia and the winner of the trade war - China
THIS IS TERRORISM
Highly recommend https://nutritionreview.org/2016/12/practical-guide-avoiding-drug-induced-nutrient-depletion/
and eating non-gmo as much as possible.
Excerpts from The CIA’s Secret Experiments (Conspiracy Documentary) | Real Stories has an error - Clinton's Apology was Oct 3, 1995.
"In August 1951, inhabitants of Pont-Saint-Esprit were suddenly tormented by terrifying hallucinations. People imagined lions and tigers were coming to eat them. A man jumped out of a window thinking he was a dragonfly. At least seven people died, dozens were taken to the local asylum in strait jackets and hundreds were affected."
Chilling.
THIS IS TERRORISM
Highly recommend https://nutritionreview.org/2016/12/practical-guide-avoiding-drug-induced-nutrient-depletion/
and eating non-gmo as much as possible.
Excerpts from The CIA’s Secret Experiments (Conspiracy Documentary) | Real Stories has an error - Clinton's Apology was Oct 3, 1995.
"In August 1951, inhabitants of Pont-Saint-Esprit were suddenly tormented by terrifying hallucinations. People imagined lions and tigers were coming to eat them. A man jumped out of a window thinking he was a dragonfly. At least seven people died, dozens were taken to the local asylum in strait jackets and hundreds were affected."
Chilling.
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