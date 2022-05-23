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5/22/2022 Miles Guo: After the collapse of the CCP, a new group of leaders with an international perspective will emerge in Jiangsu and Zhejiang. These new leaders will be able to reach a millennium peace agreement with the world as written in the Declaration of the New Federal State of China and protect the security and interests of the Chinese people