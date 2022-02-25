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EXCTINCTION: Dr. Kaufman EXPOSES The HIV/AIDS AGENDA! - Vaccine Deaths & Terrain Theory!
World Alternative Media
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23405 views • February 25, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson talks with Dr. Andrew Kaufman, MD about the current HIV & AIDS propaganda being pumped into the media following a massively dangerous vaccine campaign.
Millions are facing death. Millions are dealing with life long auto-immune disorders as the population growth tumbles and miscarriages skyrocket nearly 400%.
We spoke with Dr. Andrew Kaufman in Acapulco, Mexico about his new film Terrain and the latest propaganda being pushed into the public at the perfect time. AIDS and HIV can be considered the first major step made towards creating the state of panic and fear surrounding covid today.
Both have seen no isolation. Both of them have birthed medications that actually make the problem worse and then can be blamed on so-called "deniers." Now they are both happening simultaneously as the governments of the world work hard to depopulate the world. This is only the beginning!

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World Alternative Media
2022
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesnewspoliticssciencegerm theoryterrain theoryvaccinenwoconspiracyaidshivmandatevoluntaryismjabjosh sigurdsoncoronaviruscovid19covidandrew kaufmankaufmanwam
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