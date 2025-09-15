BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Expert in Illusions & Theatrical Productions - Computer Sync’d Squibs & Shock Diodes
Ioftheneedle
Ioftheneedle
150 followers
Follow
65 views • 1 day ago

… the Great Awakening indeed.  If you don’t go get yourself some popcorn, and enjoy the show, you’re really missing out on a very big deal.  And don’t look to Mike Adam’s or Alex Jones for leadership here, they will deny this ongoing covert military operation even if they know it’s true.  Alex is on a foreign government’s payroll, namely Mossad, who does not tell him to be in favor of Israel, or anything else, they only use him for their top priorities, and casting doubt on the Q military operation has been his one job since early 2017, they don’t care what else he says but he must reject Q at all cost.  Guess how I know this?  Q told us.  Imagine that. 
Mike Adam’s on the other hand, is just a clueless arrogant know it all, dweeb, that has all book smarts but zero common sense, and he eats up anything anti Trump or pro NASA. Dumb as a bag of rocks on the two biggest truths known to mankind.  Uses the term “Q-tards” frequently, proving he’s a true dumb ass dip shit, leading his follower’s astray, every step of the way.  

“Be careful who you follow” 

Q



Keywords
expertcurrent-eventstheatrical-productions
