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People Infected with Injection Cant Donate Blood
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40 views • July 13, 2021
American Red Cross: Vaccinated people cannot donate blood, because the vaccine completely destroys their natural antibodies.
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All videos are posted for educational purposes via fair use
1- SHARE / 2- DOWNLOAD / 3- REUPLOAD
_________________
Follow Walk in Verse For
Real Time Alerts and News
https://t.me/wivupdates
Join my Free Newsletter For Updates and New Reports
https://www.subscribepage.com/winwrites
Podcast (Access Multiple Platforms from Here)
https://walkinverse.buzzsprout.com/
Videos
Odysee.com >> https://odysee.com/@walkinverse:2
Brighteon >> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/walkinverse
BitChute >> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/walkinverse/
Social Media
Minds >> https://www.minds.com/walkinverse/
MeWe >> https://mewe.com/p/walkinverse
Gab >> https://gab.com/walkinverse
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