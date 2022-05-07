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Cloaked,PartiallyCloaked.PeoplesGalacticFleet_2928
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1131 views • May 07, 2022
Raven shows the difference between fully cloaked, partially cloaked & partially revealed Sky Ships in the daytime sky May 7, 2022 over Northern NSW in Australia. The sky was filled with different ships in all types of cloaked and revealed levels. Be peaceful. The Ships and the People in the Ships are peaceful. No room for fear.
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