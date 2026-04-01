'After the war, we will be a superpower': Iranian woman slams Trump & encourages her nation

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'After the war, we will be a superpower': Iranian woman slams Trump and encourages her nation
💬 "And that Trump, who claimed he wanted to save us, to save the women of Iran... he doesn’t need to save us. We ourselves are living very well here, and we solve all our issues together," she says.
Clearly, Iranian society does not need to be saved by someone willing to kill women and children.