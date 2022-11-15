Finally! US Army Next Generation AbramsX Tank Ready for Battle

US Military News





Nov 14, 2022

General Dynamics has finally unveiled the latest, next-generation AbramsX tank, which has several advantages. As the main battle tank (MTB), the Abrams-X is embedded with several modern technologies and design improvements to make it more agile in rough terrain.





The AbramsX New Generation Main Battle Tank, with its reduced crew and AI-enabled lethality, survivability, mobility, manned/unmanned, and autonomous teams, Abrams-X can become a key node in lethal battlefield networks.





The AbramsX is highly visible as part of the future tank, with an updated turret featuring several electro-optical sights. The optical sight in the command and control center of the tank uses the new generation of PASEO technology.





