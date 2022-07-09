Ukraine Update July 9, 2022

SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine.

- Archive footage.

- Over 440 Ukrainian soldiers Killed July 8th.

- Lisichansk Trophies.

- People's Council of the Donetsk People's Republic lifted the moratorium on the death penalty.

- The mother of a Ukrainian soldier on why she evacuated to Russia.

- Residents of liberated Lisichansk talk about Ukrainian militants.

- German and Spanish journalists speak against the killing of children in Donetsk, Ukraine.

- Back to normal in Kupyansk, Kharkov Region.

- Report by Eva Bartlett- Popasnaya / Stakhanov

- Summary in Russian.





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