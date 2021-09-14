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TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. Sept 13, "Biden's blunders abound" 1st hour
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30 views • September 14, 2021
Another profound, insightful Discussion on current critical events- including
At ~13 minutes: Doctor (F.G. Ford) recommends this Pneumonia Vaccine alternative, that is time-tested (~2002), safe and more broadly effective than "COVID-19, mRNA" Jab. Call your Doctor today/tomorrow!
However, It may be 'politically incorrect'!? but Why?:
IF this is rejected or objected to by CDC, FDA or WHO, you will know that their COVID-JAB is a Bio-weapon for control, power and depopulation - and, You are being played to death!?
This is a vital Game Changing, Life-saving reality. Watch and share to make this show and Rx info go Viral today!!
At ~13 minutes: Doctor (F.G. Ford) recommends this Pneumonia Vaccine alternative, that is time-tested (~2002), safe and more broadly effective than "COVID-19, mRNA" Jab. Call your Doctor today/tomorrow!
However, It may be 'politically incorrect'!? but Why?:
IF this is rejected or objected to by CDC, FDA or WHO, you will know that their COVID-JAB is a Bio-weapon for control, power and depopulation - and, You are being played to death!?
This is a vital Game Changing, Life-saving reality. Watch and share to make this show and Rx info go Viral today!!
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