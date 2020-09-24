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9/24/20 #CovFefe: SCOTUS Lagoa! Big Phrma, Jacobson, U1 #America1stHealthPlan
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97 views • September 25, 2020
You Are Free TV
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9/24: Today, as Flynn Docs unsealed, DS exposed, Lagoa's Constitutional judgements show her to be Anti-mandatory V A X, unsealing Epstein docs, against lockdowns and anti-communisim!
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
Please watch full video of President Trump's AMERICA FIRST HEALTH PLAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M0wsg...
PLEASE sub to GST!
https://www.ibtimes.com/trump-pandemi...
https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/10/politi...
Please follow Constitutional lawyer, Robert Barnes:
https://twitter.com/Barnes_Law
Please watch for record on Lagoa vs Bar_ett
https://banned.video/watch?id=5f6d2de...
Judge Barbara Lagoa stands against felons voting without paying retributions:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/invest...
James Bradley running to unseat Ted Lieu! Wants to fight the CA V A X laws and to repeal the 1986 Act the Fa_ci forced through to make Big Phrma immune from lawsuits!
https://www.globenewswire.com/news-re...
Please watch 1986 The Act, by Dr. Wakefield:
https://1986theact.com/
Please watch the release of Climate Hustle 2 on 9/24 or any later date!:
https://www.climatehustle2.com/
BLM org funded by CCP:
https://thefederalist.com/2020/09/16/...
https://blackfutureslab.org/
Sarsour's Until Freedom teams up with Nationalbailout to train rioters:
https://www.nationalbailout.org/until...
Red Pill Expo 2020 October 10/11!
https://redpillexpo.org/
Please attend CSPOA event in Lynchburg, take the course and be part of supporting Sheriff training across America to protect our Liberties!
https://cspoa.org/
Boot camp with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny on how to defeat Medical Tyranny:
https://vaxxter.com/special-announcem...
Happy Hour Prayer Wave with Dr. T!:
https://happyhourwithdrt.blogspot.com/
Podesta plays Biden in COG Wargaming Coup to contest 2020 election:
https://www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
WE ARE FREE!!
89.1K subscribers
9/24: Today, as Flynn Docs unsealed, DS exposed, Lagoa's Constitutional judgements show her to be Anti-mandatory V A X, unsealing Epstein docs, against lockdowns and anti-communisim!
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
Please watch full video of President Trump's AMERICA FIRST HEALTH PLAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M0wsg...
PLEASE sub to GST!
https://www.ibtimes.com/trump-pandemi...
https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/10/politi...
Please follow Constitutional lawyer, Robert Barnes:
https://twitter.com/Barnes_Law
Please watch for record on Lagoa vs Bar_ett
https://banned.video/watch?id=5f6d2de...
Judge Barbara Lagoa stands against felons voting without paying retributions:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/invest...
James Bradley running to unseat Ted Lieu! Wants to fight the CA V A X laws and to repeal the 1986 Act the Fa_ci forced through to make Big Phrma immune from lawsuits!
https://www.globenewswire.com/news-re...
Please watch 1986 The Act, by Dr. Wakefield:
https://1986theact.com/
Please watch the release of Climate Hustle 2 on 9/24 or any later date!:
https://www.climatehustle2.com/
BLM org funded by CCP:
https://thefederalist.com/2020/09/16/...
https://blackfutureslab.org/
Sarsour's Until Freedom teams up with Nationalbailout to train rioters:
https://www.nationalbailout.org/until...
Red Pill Expo 2020 October 10/11!
https://redpillexpo.org/
Please attend CSPOA event in Lynchburg, take the course and be part of supporting Sheriff training across America to protect our Liberties!
https://cspoa.org/
Boot camp with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny on how to defeat Medical Tyranny:
https://vaxxter.com/special-announcem...
Happy Hour Prayer Wave with Dr. T!:
https://happyhourwithdrt.blogspot.com/
Podesta plays Biden in COG Wargaming Coup to contest 2020 election:
https://www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
WE ARE FREE!!
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