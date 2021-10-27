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Gain of function program also used to create vaccine?
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40 views • October 27, 2021
Ben Swann, October 22, 2021
Gain of function program also used to create vaccine? New document show that Peter Dasak and Eco Health weren't just trying to create gain of function for Covid, but were also creating a vaccine.
https://sovren.media/video/gain-of-function-program-also-used-to-create-vaccine-133.html
Gain of function program also used to create vaccine? New document show that Peter Dasak and Eco Health weren't just trying to create gain of function for Covid, but were also creating a vaccine.
https://sovren.media/video/gain-of-function-program-also-used-to-create-vaccine-133.html
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