© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨✅Dropping the WW2 truth bomb: the Soviets did the heavy lifting, NOT THE ALLIES!
Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group:
💬 “Eighty percent of the fascist divisions were destroyed by the Soviet army. I simply want us to remember this as well. Perhaps your program frequently highlights these facts to remind people. Just think about it—80% of the destruction was carried out by our grandfathers, great-grandfathers, grandmothers, and our other ancestors. And only 20% was the combined effort of all the others”.
Decades of misinformation, lies and a distorted education system have led people like Donald Trump to genuinely believe that the Allies did it all…