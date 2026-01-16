BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Iran: Provocateurs Paid $3K+ Per Kill – Video #274
thefreedomarticles
thefreedomarticles
4 followers
1
36 views • 22 hours ago

Iran’s defense minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh announced that Iran had “precise intelligence” showing that the US, Israel and other allied nations were paying agent provocateurs to the USD$3000+ per death caused. Mossad = RiotsRUs.

Shownotes:

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/01/15/762359/US-Israeli-funding-turned-protests-violent-aimed-at-partition

https://thecradle.co/articles/iranian-defense-minister-accuses-us-israel-of-directing-violent-riots

https://x.com/Tamir114/status/2011144117913608482

https://x.com/AJEnglish/status/2011442100668391574

https://x.com/ariel_oseran/status/2005658746488570209

https://x.com/MOSSADil/status/2005658203854344245

https://x.com/mikepompeo/status/2007180411638620659

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20260109-israeli-minister-reveals-our-agents-are-operating-in-iran-now/

*****

Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site TheFreedomArticles.com. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee and Brighteon.

Keywords
iranciamossadagent provocateursiran riotsiran protestsiran riots 2026
