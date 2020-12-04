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Joe Biden Unaware he is President in Interview - Confirms He "Will Develop Disease + Resign"
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
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123 views • December 04, 2020
In a recent interview, Joe Biden seems so out to lunch, that he thought he was still vice president under Barack Obama, and stated that him if he and Kamala Harris had a disagreement on any substantial level, that he would "develop a disease and resign." There is no possibility that Joe Biden is going to last for years in office, the man has dementia, is unaware of the reality of the world, and yet he might be rigged in as the 46 President of the United States. The malfeasance and stupidity Of our voting systems is on full display.

#JoeBiden #dimentia #Alzheimer's
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barack obamapoliticsworld politicsjoe bidenvice presidentkamala harrisus politicsjoe biden presidency46 presidentjo biden will quitjoe biden will quitjoe biden develops diseasejoe biden moral disagreementjoe biden as vice presidentjoe biden president elect
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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