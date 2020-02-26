Abby Martin Sues Georgia Over Israel Loyalty Oath Law [Full Press Conference & Interviews]

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On Feb. 10, Abby Martin filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging a Georgia law requiring all independent contractors to sign a pro-Israel pledge, promising to not participate or advocate the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israeli crimes.
Abby is working with two renowned civil rights organizations, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and The Partnership for Civil Justice Fund (PCJF).
FULL LEGAL COMPLAINT // http://bit.ly/2tPYjyc
OFFICIAL PRESS RELEASE & MEDIA CONTACTS // https://myemail.constantcontact.com/B...