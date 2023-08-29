⚡️There is a Way Out of a Difficult Situation - Russian Pacific Marines Worked in the Enemy Rear with - Peaceful Propaganda Shells

⚡️There is a way out of a difficult situation ...
Our Pacific Marines from the 155th Guards Brigade worked in the enemy rear with peaceful propaganda shells. Whoever wants to live will take note of it. The order of arrival from us is outlined in the new flyers.
And to you, dear comrades, we offer you to enjoy the beauty of the "hurricane".
Where we are, there is victory⚡️
