BREAKING: FAUCI AIDE INDICTED! - Massive Coverup Exposed - But There's More To The Story!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the indictment of a top aide to Dr. Anthony Fauci who was directly involved in the lockdown and vaccine protocols during the Covid scam. The NIH and NIAID official David Morens is accused of concealing, destruction of evidence, falsification and conspiracy against The United States.





One of the main points of interest in this story is that Morens is being indicted over covering up the "lab leak." Here's the thing... The lab leak theory was a cover for the fact that there simply was NO pandemic. SARS-CoV2 was never isolated from a single human being ever. It was only cultured in vero monkey kidney cells and compared to a computer simulation as anti-biotics were thrown at a petri dish.





PCR tests also never tested for a specific illness and were essentially an easily misunderstood tool used to make it appear as numbers were high when in reality, they just turned up the cycle level on the tests making it pick up on all cause illnesses.





So while it looks like some justice is being served and we certainly hope there is some justice here, currently, RFK Jr. who was confirmed by a pharma funded house as HHS secretary has a lot more baggage that needs to be understood.





The MAHA movement is based on being healthier. Are people healthier?





The FDA is fast-tracking "self amplifying" RNA vaccines for Bird Flu. They're passing mRNA pesticide and herbicide sprays for your fruits and vegetables.





The FDA is rubberstamping fake salmon with no need for labels.





The government is seriously looking at flu vaccines transferred via dental floss.





RFK Jr. is calling for all children to get Measles vaccines after years of speaking out against it.





RFK is also calling for every American to have a traceable, trackable "wearable" device by 2029 with an eye on forcing people to take pharma medications "for early results."





President Trump signed an executive order helping Bayer's Monsanto spray glyphosate on your food.





As fluoride is put in the tap water, cancer rates are skyrocketing from the past mRNA mass injection campaign. All the same, President Trump still claims the injections saved millions of lives and he claims he wants to run another Operation Warpspeed program.





This isn't winning.





Meanwhile, RFK Jr.'s son Finn is funding $100 million with his father's influence and MAHA to help a venture alongside a Palantir founder in medical AI technology.





Technocracy is alive and well. Nothing is what it seems. While it's good to see a Covid tyrant indicted, reality teaches us that this is simply another way to keep people sitting on their hands waiting for some hidden hand to bring justice. For the state to punish the state for doing what the state does. Kill.





We will continue to follow this story.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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