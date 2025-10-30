World’s tallest dam in China to save 140,000 tons of coal annually - green battery

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
World’s tallest dam in China to save 140,000 tons of coal annually
China’s Jiangsu province now holds the title for the world’s tallest dam at 182.3 meters, powering the largest pumped-storage hydroelectric station with 1.35 GW capacity!
This green battery will save 140,000 tons of coal and slash 349,000 tons of CO2 emissions every year.